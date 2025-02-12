Why Home Depot Is Sinking Today

A closely watched government inflation gauge came in hotter than expected in January, fueled in part by an uptick in housing costs. If the trend continues, it could put a damper on housing sales and home improvements.

Investors are reading the data as bad news for Home Depot (NYSE: HD), sending the home improvement giant's stock down 3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A sluggish outlook

The housing sector is closely linked to interest rates. For most families, buying a house -- or doing a major remodeling project -- can be the largest single expense in their lifetime. So, when rates are higher, construction and renovation activity tends to decline.

Rates moved higher last year as part of the Federal Reserve's effort to fight inflation. There were hopes coming into 2025 that the work was done and interest rates would move lower in the new year, but recent data has thrown that forecast into doubt.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the core price index rose 0.5% in January, the most since August 2023. A range of household expenses including gas and groceries helped fuel the gains, but shelter accounted for about 30% of the rise.

One month's data isn't enough to set policy, but if the trend continues, it would make the case for the Federal Reserve being more conservative in the months ahead. Post report, financial markets were pricing in one rate cut in 2025, down from two cuts prior to the release.

Shares of Home Depot, one of the largest sellers of materials for the home construction and home renovation market, got caught up in the market downdraft following the release.

Is Home Depot stock a buy?

Two things can be true at once: Home Depot is both a best-in-class retailer with a bright future, and it's a company caught in a difficult macro environment. But even in a difficult operating environment, Home Depot is a cash-generating machine, and management has returned much of that cash to shareholders in recent years via dividends and by reducing the share count by 8%.

For those with a long-term mindset, the quality of Home Depot is the important thing to focus on. Buying Home Depot now should pay off over time.

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you buy stock in Home Depot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Home Depot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $813,868!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Lou Whiteman has positions in Home Depot. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.