Why Home Depot (HD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Home Depot (HD) closed at $396.93, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 7.36% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Home Depot in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $3.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.46%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $39.27 billion, indicating a 4.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15 per share and a revenue of $157.58 billion, signifying shifts of -0.73% and +3.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Home Depot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Home Depot presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Home Depot is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.71. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.34.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.35.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

