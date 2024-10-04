Why Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Home BancShares in Focus

Based in Conway, Home BancShares (HOMB) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 2.8%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.19 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.51%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.78 is up 8.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, Home BancShares has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.21%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Home BancShares's payout ratio is 37%, which means it paid out 37% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for HOMB for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.07 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 4.02%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HOMB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

