Why Hologic (HOLX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Hologic (HOLX) ended the recent trading session at $58.84, demonstrating a +1.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 4.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 8.97% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 0.97% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, down 1.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.9% and +1.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% decrease. Hologic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.

One should further note that HOLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

