Why Hologic (HOLX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $63.26, marking a -2.1% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

The stock of medical device maker has fallen by 0.86% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 1.56% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hologic in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.05, showcasing a 0.94% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.01 billion, indicating a 0.39% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion, which would represent changes of +2.7% and +1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hologic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.06.

We can additionally observe that HOLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.24 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

