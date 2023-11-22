Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Now

Phillips 66 PSX has not witnessed any earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 over the past seven days. Year to date, the stock gained 12.8%, outpacing the industry’s 4.7% rise.

What's Favoring the Stock?

PSX has a diversified business model, with a significant presence in businesses related to refining midstream, chemicals and marketing & specialties. In each of the operations, Phillips 66 has a solid footprint pertaining to safety, profitability, size and competitive strengths.

It is focusing more on businesses like midstream, renewables and chemicals, which makes the business model more stable. Having 72,000 miles of U.S. pipeline network, the company expects roughly 80% of its midstream contracts to be fee-based, signifying a stable business model with low sensitivity to commodity price fluctuations.

Phillips 66, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a strong focus on returning capital to shareholders. In July 2012, the company got authorization for $25 billion of share buyback, and since then, the energy major has repurchased shares worth $16.9 billion. The remaining program will continue and has no expiration date.

Risks

Phillips 66’s refining business is exposed to extreme volatility in commodity prices since the end products are made with raw crude oil. Rising input costs hurt the company’s refining business.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked players in the energy space include EOG Resources, Inc EOG and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM. Both the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EOG Resources is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It is well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. It has many undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook.

In order to have a dominant presence in the Permian, ExxonMobil has entered into a staggering $59.5 billion all-stock deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources PXD. Pioneer Natural is one of the foremost oil producers operating in the Permian Basin, the most prolific basin in the industry.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.