Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stock Now

Callon Petroleum Company CPE has witnessed no earnings estimate revisions for its 2024 earnings in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this year is pegged at $7.75 per share.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

West Texas Intermediate crude price, trading at more than $70 per barrel, is highly favorable for exploration and production activities.

Being a leading exploration and production company, Callon Petroleum is well-positioned to capitalize on handsome crude prices. The firm, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a strong footprint in Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States. Callon Petroleum has identified decade-long high-return drilling inventory in the Permian portfolio, brightening its production outlook.

CPE is also focused on greenhouse gas emissions and lowering routine flaring. Its new targets comprise strengthening its financials while deleveraging the balance sheet.

What’s Hurting it?

Compared with the 2.2% dividend yield of the composite stocks belonging to the industry, Callon Petroleum’s yield is 0%. Also, CPE is highly exposed to extreme volatility in commodity prices.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked players in the energy space include Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB and Western Midstream Partners, LP WES. While Murphy USA and The Williams Companies sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Western Midstream carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is a renowned retailer of gasoline and convenience goods, distinguished by its adaptable business model that effectively enhances profitability during periods of economic expansion and recession.

The Williams Companies is well-poised to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy since it engages in transporting, storing, gathering and processing natural gas and natural gas liquids.

With its pipeline networks spread across more than 30,000 miles, the company connects premium basins in the United States to the key market. WMB’s assets can meet 30% of the nation’s consumption of natural gas, which is utilized for heating purposes and clean-energy generation. Thus, the company will be generating stable fee-based revenues. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 over the past 30 days.

Western Midstream Partners has a stable business model, banking on its midstream assets. With new productions coming online and activities in the Delaware Basin intensifying, there is a notable uptick in total throughput for natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Moreover, the partnership has impressive free cash flow conversions and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 over the past 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.