Why HNI (HNI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

HNI in Focus

HNI (HNI) is headquartered in Muscatine, and is in the Business Services sector. The stock has seen a price change of 32.78% since the start of the year. The maker of office furniture and fireplaces is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.33 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.38%. This compares to the Business - Office Products industry's yield of 2.49% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.48%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.32 is up 3.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, HNI has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.71%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, HNI's payout ratio is 43%, which means it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

HNI is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.17 per share, with earnings expected to increase 19.62% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HNI is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

