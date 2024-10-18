Why Hims & Hers' Incredible Growth Will Continue

Shares of Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) have been all over the map over the past few months as GLP-1s have gone from tailwind to headwind for the company's growth. But the bigger picture tells us that GLP-1s don't have a big impact on earnings, and the company's platform will grow no matter what happens to any single product. Travis Hoium breaks down the company's growth in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 14, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

