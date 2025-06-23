Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) are imploding on Monday, down 32% as of 3:03 p.m. ET. The drop comes as the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%.

Novo Nordisk announced it will cut ties with Hims & Hers, saying the telehealth provider can no longer sell compounded versions of its blockbuster GLP-1 weight loss drug Wegovy.

Hims & Hers loses a major partnership

Novo Nordisk announced this morning that it is ending a partnership with Hims & Hers that allowed the telehealth provider to sell Novo's blockbuster weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

According to Novo Nordisk, Hims & Hers "failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization.'" Hims & Hers offered compounded versions of Wegovy, claiming it offered medically necessary personalization for some patients. The compounded versions, according to Novo, were sourced out of China and the labs producing them failed to meet standards or be approved by U.S. regulators.

In a statement on X, Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum said the company is "disappointed to see Novo Nordisk management misleading the public" and that it would "not compromise the integrity of our platform to appease a third party."

Its valuation is steep

The loss of its ability to sell Wegovy is a significant hit to Hims & Hers' business. The massive drop today in its stock reflects this, but even after falling more than 30%, the stock is still too expensive for my taste.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.