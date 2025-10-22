Why Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $47.46, marking a -3.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $583.68 million, up 45.35% from the year-ago period.

HIMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +118.52% and +59.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% lower. As of now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 83.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 41.13.

Meanwhile, HIMS's PEG ratio is currently 3.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.34.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

