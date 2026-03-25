Why Is Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Up 38% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS). Shares have added about 38% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hims & Hers Health due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Hims & Hers Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract

Hims & Hers Health delivered an earnings per share of 7 cents in fourth-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. However, the metric was down 36.3% from the year-ago period’s figure of 11 cents.

HIMS’ Q4 Revenues in Detail

Hims & Hers registered revenues of $617.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 28.4% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

Solid revenues from the Online channel drove the top line.

Hims & Hers’ Geographical Results

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues in the United States improved 16.8% year over year to $554.1 million.

Rest of the World revenues grossed $63.7 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.9 million.

Hims & Hers’ Segment Details

In the quarter under review, Online Revenues of $609.1 million reflected a surge of 29.4% year over year on a reported basis.

During the reported quarter, subscribers were 2.5 million, up 12.7% year over year. Monthly online revenue per average subscriber increased 10.7% year over year to $83 in the fourth quarter. Per management, incremental insights and data from new offerings, like Labs, will likely enable HIMS to better attract potential consumers for treatments across newer specialties, such as hormonal support. The company believes this will increase subscriber engagement and has already seen early success signals with the increase in monthly revenue per average subscriber.

Wholesale Revenues totaled $8.7 million, down 16.1% year over year.

HIMS’ Q4 Margin Analysis

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Hims & Hers’ gross profit increased 20.3% year over year to $444.4 million. However, the gross margin contracted 487 basis points (bps) to 71.9%.

Marketing expenses increased 7.7% year over year to $238 million, while technology and development expenses jumped 72.5% to $40.9 million. General and administrative expenses rose 58.6% year over year to $76.2 million, while operations and support expenses increased 37.9% to $80.1 million. Operating expenses of $435.2 million increased 24% year over year.

Operating profit totaled $9.2 million, reflecting a 50.6% plunge from the year-ago quarter. The operating margin in the fourth quarter contracted 238 bps to 1.5%.

Hims & Hers’ Financial Position

Hims & Hers exited 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $577.5 million compared with $300.3 million at the end of 2024.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of 2025 was $300 million compared with $251.1 million a year ago.

HIMS’ Q1 & 2026 Outlook

Hims & Hers has provided its revenue outlook for the first quarter and initiated the same for 2026.

The company projects revenues for the first quarter of 2026 in the range of $600 million to $625 million, reflecting an uptick of 2%-7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $645.3 million.

For the full year, HIMS projects revenues in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion (representing growth of 15%-24% from 2025 levels). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.73 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -88.38% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Hims & Hers Health has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Hims & Hers Health has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Hims & Hers Health belongs to the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. Another stock from the same industry, Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE), has gained 2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Hinge Health Inc. reported revenues of $170.73 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of 0%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares with $0.00 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Hinge Health Inc. is expected to post earnings of $0.38 per share, indicating a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for Hinge Health Inc.. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.