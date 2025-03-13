Why This High-Yield Warren Buffett Stock Is Falling This Week

Since last Friday, shares of the digital audio company Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) are now trading 13.5% lower as of 1:52 p.m. ET Thursday. Sirius, a stock Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been piling into, fell after the company's chief financial officer (CFO) spoke about concerns for the sector.

Tariffs could be problematic for ad spending

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

At an industry event Tuesday, CFO Tom Barry made several comments about how tariffs, inflation, and other uncertainties have started to affect ad spending, which is a big driver of revenue at the company:

I think it's adversely impacting the ad space. If you look at January and February of this quarter, we were stable. We were right in line where we thought we'd be. And in the last couple of weeks or week and a half, we're starting to see a drop-off.

Barry added that the company saw some softness in ad spending from the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors over the past few weeks, and in other categories in recent days, which is starting to make him concerned about broader ad trends.

Recent data has pointed to weakness in the economy and maybe even signs of a recession or stagflation. Ad spending usually gets hit pretty hard in a recession, so any company in this space is going to feel some impact.

Controlling what you can control

Sirius' stock has struggled immensely, with shares down over 47% over the past year. Investors are worried about the demand for satellite radio in an increasingly competitive industry. Still, the company has developed a transformation plan that involves bringing on big podcast brands and streamlining their advertising and distribution strategy.

Buffett and his team seem to be on board, since Sirius has been one of a handful of stocks that Berkshire purchased in 2024. But the situation will likely take time to play out, and it's going to be a show-me story. Patient investors can buy the stock and enjoy a nearly 5% dividend yield while they wait for the transformation to come to fruition.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sirius XM right now?

Before you buy stock in Sirius XM, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sirius XM wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $709,381!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.