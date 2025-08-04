Why High Tide Inc. (HITI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

High Tide Inc. (HITI) closed the most recent trading day at $2.21, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $106.58 million, up 10.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $416.27 million, indicating changes of -25% and +9.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. High Tide Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

High Tide Inc. (HITI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.