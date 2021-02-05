Markets
HIBB

Why Hibbett Sports Jumped 22.2% in January

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 22.2% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, but it was really just a continuation of a trend that saw the sporting goods store enjoy a long, steady climb all year long. Its stock is up almost 140% over the past 12 months.

So what

Sporting goods stores like Hibbett were able to rally during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers chose to turn to fitness and outdoor recreational activities in large numbers. Although its retail stores were initially shut down just like the brick-and-mortar stores of other specialty retailers, Hibbett was able to leverage its omnichannel presence along with having a full inventory of Nike (NYSE: NKE) products, which accounts for over two-thirds of the products the retailer carries.

Wall of Nike sneakers.

Image source: Hibbett Sports.

Having product in stock really helped when Hibbett was able to reopen its doors as it was able to attract new customers. The sporting goods store said new customers accounted for 25% of its physical store sales and 40% of e-commerce sales.

Now what

That momentum continued forward as demand for sporting goods equipment and apparel has not let up. Last quarter Hibbett saw total sales rise 20% on a 13% increase in same store sales. Online sales jumped 50%.

HIBB Chart

HIBB data by YCharts

It's this sort of year-long trajectory that helped push Hibbett Sports up in January and possibly will continue doing so in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Hibbett Sports
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hibbett Sports wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIBB NKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More