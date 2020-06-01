Why HEXO Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) rose sharply on Monday after the cannabis company announced that it has received a license amendment for its cannabis manufacturing and processing facility in Belleville, Ontario.

As of 1:30 p.m. EDT today, the stock was up more than 10% after rising as much as 19% earlier in the day.

HEXO's license now allows for the sale of cannabis dried flower, extracts, topicals, and edibles products at its Belleville facility. The license also includes a new beverage production area for its Truss/HEXO beverage division.

"Receiving the sales license for our Belleville facility is extremely positive news for HEXO and Truss, our joint-venture with Molson Coors Canada," HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis said in a press release. "This license allows us to increase our processing capability significantly, achieve greater economies of scale, and continue to roll out more innovative 2.0 products."

2.0 is a term used to describe second-generation products, such as cannabis-containing vapes, drinks, and candy.

The company said its Belleville facility will be the hub for the development, processing, and distribution of its cannabis products. The company also expects its technology investments to help improve its profitability.

"HEXO's Belleville facility is a purpose-built manufacturing center," St-Louis said. "By using specifically designed automation and best-in-class cannabis technology to streamline our processes, we are focusing on long-term cost reductions and improvements to our portfoliowide gross margin."

That would be a welcome relief to shareholders. Like many marijuana companies, HEXO has seen its losses mount due to industrywide challenges including regulatory delays, slower-than-expected retail store openings, and production overages.

