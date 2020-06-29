Why HEXO Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) were jumping 6% higher as of 3:34 p.m. EDT on Monday after rising as much as 8.2% earlier in the day. The nice gain came after BMO Capital analyst Tammy Chen upgraded the marijuana stock to "market perform" from "underperform." Chen also assigned a price target of $1.30 Canadian (US$0.95), roughly 34% above HEXO's closing price on Friday.

So what

Is HEXO a better pick merely because one analyst is more bullish about the stock? No. However, it's smart for investors to understand the reasons behind analysts' optimism.

Image source: Getty Images.

HEXO announced better-than-expected results earlier this month for its fiscal 2020 third quarter. The company's launch of its value cannabis brand Original Stash has been a success.

In addition, HEXO has delivered more good news in recent weeks. It received a license extension for its Belleville, Ontario, facility that allows the sale of a wide range of products, notably including edibles and cannabis-infused beverages. HEXO completed the sale of its Niagara facility for CA$10.25 million. And it launched a larger-sized version of its Tsunami product in the Canadian medical cannabis market.

Now what

HEXO's positive developments won't mean much if the company can't make significant progress toward achieving profitability. However, the company thinks it will generate positive adjusted EBITDA in the first half of fiscal 2021. HEXO also hopes to expand into the U.S. hemp-derived CBD beverage market with partner Molson Coors.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.