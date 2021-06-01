Why HEXO Stock Dropped 6% Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Canadian cannabis company HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) slid Tuesday, as the company announced the closing of one acquisition on the heels of another recent large purchase. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, shares of HEXO were down about 6%.

So what

Investors seem to be digesting news of a large acquisition announced late last week while another previously announced merger closed today. The latest announcement for HEXO to buy Canadian grower Redecan for the equivalent of about $765 million came after the company had already spent over $230 million this year to grow its offerings and footprint. Today's drop comes at the same time that peer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) announced disappointing financial results.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Though Canopy Growth assured investors it was still on track for positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) this year, the quarterly results disappointed investors. After HEXO spent about $1 billion to grow, investors may be worried that the returns won't materialize fast enough -- or at all.

HEXO's purchase of Redecan will be paid in a mix of shares and cash and will create what the company says will be the Canadian market leader in recreational-cannabis sales. In an all-share transaction announced earlier in May, HEXO purchased competitor 48North Cannabis to bolster its premium flower brand offerings.

Today, HEXO announced the closure of its arrangement to acquire Zenabis Global in yet another previously announced all-share transaction. That transaction is meant to bolster domestic sales, but also will give HEXO access to Europe's medical-cannabis market.

While the growth could help drive HEXO's long-term success, investors may be wary of the share dilution and cash spent, particularly in light of Canopy's disappointing announcement today.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.