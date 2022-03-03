Markets
HEXO

Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%.

So what

The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued. Tilray will be able to convert the notes to Hexo stock at a price of about $0.71 per Hexo share. Hexo shares closed yesterday at a price of $0.57 per share. In a statement, Hexo said, "The new terms of the Notes are significantly more favourable to Hexo and will enable the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate its transformation."

Marijuana farmer in field holding a tablet and giving a thumbs-up.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

When Hexo reported its fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial update in December 2021, it said it lost more than $90 million. But the company also announced a new strategic transformation plan it calls "The Path Forward," aimed at achieving positive cash flow over the next year.

Commenting on the new agreement, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon said his company expects its future equity ownership of Hexo will lead to gains as Hexo's share price appreciates. He added, "We also expect to realize further commercial and production efficiency savings of up to C$50 million within two years, which would be shared equally and would allow us to continue being the leading, low-cost Canadian producer."

Hexo shares have plummeted more than 90% in the last 12 months. But like Hexo management, Tilray's Simon believes Hexo's growth initiatives will help the company, and the stock, turn around in the future. Investors today seem to think it provides a floor for Hexo stock, but they don't appear to share Simon's optimism on the benefits for Tilray.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For
A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.

And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 18 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Howard Smith owns Tilray, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEXO TLRY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular