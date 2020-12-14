Why HEXO Shares Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of Canadian cannabis company HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) jumped 10% on Monday morning after the company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings. Shares settled back, and remain about 4% higher as of 10:10 a.m. EST.

Though the company continued to report a net loss, its 41.3 million Canadian dollar gross revenue is a quarterly record, and a 114% increase from the previous-year period. HEXO continues to slowly advance toward profitability as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved for the sixth straight quarter.

HEXO said it maintained its top market share position for adult-use marijuana in Quebec, and it is also No. 1 overall in cannabis beverages, with a 54% jump in sales compared to the prior quarter.

This was the second full quarter for the company's Truss beverage joint venture with Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP). Truss supplies non-alcohol cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market.

"We made extraordinary gains toward profitability this quarter," HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis said in a statement. This included operating expenses that were down by almost half versus the year-ago period. The result was a net loss of CA$4.2 million for the quarter compared to CA$66 million for the 2019 period ended Oct. 31.

Investors have been anticipating the improved results, with shares up almost 50% in the past three months. But year to date, the stock is still down 35%. The company is on the right path, but there is competition in the space and still a long way to overall profitability. Investors should monitor the progress on costs and EBITDA closely to see if the path to positive earnings per share continues.

