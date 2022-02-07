Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

What happened

Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. However, today is a pretty big day for fellow pot stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as it faces imminent delisting from the Nasdaq exchange for failing to maintain a stock price above $1 per share.

Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance.

So what

Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business. The marijuana stock maintains it is the overall market share leader in Canada with a 14.6% share, compared to No. 2 Tilray, which has a 12.5% share. It also has the top spot in a number of industry segments, including beverages, capsules, and oils.

Hexo's joint venture with Molson Coors Beverage, called Truss Beverage, also owns the top spot in cannabis-infused beverages, holding a 40% share of the market.

Yet it is still operating at a significant loss, with operating losses totaling over $155 million last quarter while posting net losses of $0.46 per share.

Now what

When Sundial Growers was given its ultimatum to increase its share price last August, it did nothing. Often, companies in similar situations will effect a reverse stock split to artificially boost their share price. It chose not to. Now, today is the deadline for its delisting.

No doubt it will just begin trading on the over-the-counter market, often called the pink sheets, if it is delisted, but it portends what could happen to Hexo if its stock price doesn't increase by 50% by the end of July.

10 stocks we like better than HEXO Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HEXO Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.