Why HEXO Corp Stock Dropped 9% Today

What happened

Canadian cannabis company HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) saw its stock close 9% lower on Friday -- and has mostly just itself to blame.

This morning, HEXO announced a plan to float and sell 12 million shares of stock at an offering price of $1.67 per share, generating $20 million in gross proceeds "before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses."

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

What's wrong with that? Well, for one thing, HEXO shares cost $1.78 the day before the announcement was made. Once existing investors found out that other investors were getting a chance to buy HEXO shares for a cheaper price, though, they naturally no longer wanted to pay full cost -- sending HEXO's stock price tumbling.

Moreover, HEXO already had more than 272 million shares outstanding. The addition of 12 million new shares to the float is going to dilute existing shareholders' stake in the company by about 4.4% -- yet another reason investors are upset. The company also attached 6 million "warrants" to purchase additional shares, to the shares it sold today -- 2.2% more potential dilution that could happen at some point in the next five years, albeit at a higher strike price of $2.45 per share.

Now what

Topping off the bad news, investment bank Roth Capital suggested that the shares issuance, and the low price of the shares issued, has hurt HEXO's attractiveness as an investment. Roth cut its target price on HEXO's "neutral"-rated shares $0.50 apiece, to $1.75, and noted furthermore that investors can expect "continuation of Canadian retail weakness" this year.

Unless Roth turns out to be wrong about that, today's dilutive share issuance could be not HEXO's last.

10 stocks we like better than HEXO Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HEXO Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.