Why Hertz Stock Is Tumbling Today

What happened

Hertz (NYSE: HTZ) stock slid 10.5% in morning trading after it began working with debt restructuring advisors to avoid a bankruptcy filing as it combats the loss of demand for rental vehicles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week the car rental agency announced it was furloughing 10,000 employees in North America.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Hertz, which also owns the Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly car rental brands, is heavily reliant on the travel industry, with each of its brands maintaining counters at airports. Airport concessions accounted for 65% of Hertz's revenue in 2019.

As the COVID-19 outbreak has decimated air travel, the airlines themselves are in line to receive bailouts from the federal government. Hertz and Avis asked Congress to include the industry in any stimulus package passed, but car rental agencies were excluded.

Ratings agency Fitch Ratings has since revised its outlook on the industry, and now expects Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings followed by fleet liquidations.

Now what

Bloomberg reports Hertz has hired restructuring specialist Moelis & Co. to potentially work with the company's debt holders to allow it to issue more debt. No restructuring is imminent, though, and Hertz is seemingly not in danger of going under at the moment, as it had $1 billion in liquidity at the end of 2019 with no debt maturities until 2021.

Shares of Hertz have fallen over 80% since the middle of February.

10 stocks we like better than Hertz Global Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hertz Global Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.