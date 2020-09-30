Why Hertz Declined Another 6% Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Hertz Global HoldingsÂ (NYSE: HTZ), a vehicle rental company trudging through the bankruptcy process, are down another 6% following recent leadership changes and growing cash concerns.

So what

Earlier this week R. Eric Esper resigned from Hertz's CFO position to pursue a new career opportunity, and the vehicle rental company elected to fill his shoes with Kenny K. Cheung. Esper had only recently been promoted in August following his predecessor's resignation to also pursue a new opportunity. The leadership shuffle is a sign of the instability within the company as it continues the bankruptcy process, and keeping leadership will remain difficult. Judge Mary Walrath, who is overseeing Hertz's bankruptcy proceedings, recently told the company it must change its plan to pay top executive bonuses if it wants approval for its $5.4 million incentive program. "It seems offensive to give senior executives bonuses," Walrath said in a hearing held by telephone earlier this month, according to Bloomberg.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

HTZ data by YCharts

Hertz stock has been on a wild ride since the company filed for bankruptcy protection on May 22, including logic-defying pops, drops, and other unprecedented strategies. When Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May the company planned to use its cash reserve to fund operations while negotiations with creditors took place. Hertz is rumored to be seeking loans for over $1 billion, but investors should expect the company's stock to continue its slow and consistent decline.

10 stocks we like better than Hertz Global Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hertz Global Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.