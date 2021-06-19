Why Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Could Be Worth Watching

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Heritage-Crystal Clean’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Heritage-Crystal Clean still cheap?

Great news for investors – Heritage-Crystal Clean is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $46.18, but it is currently trading at US$28.08 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Heritage-Crystal Clean’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Heritage-Crystal Clean?

NasdaqGS:HCCI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 19th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double in the upcoming, the future appears to be extremely bright for Heritage-Crystal Clean. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HCCI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HCCI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HCCI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Heritage-Crystal Clean has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.