Why Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Could Be Worth Watching

While Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Heritage-Crystal Clean’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Heritage-Crystal Clean still cheap?

Great news for investors – Heritage-Crystal Clean is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $45.84, but it is currently trading at US$32.24 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Heritage-Crystal Clean’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Heritage-Crystal Clean look like?

NasdaqGS:HCCI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.2% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Heritage-Crystal Clean. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although HCCI is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HCCI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HCCI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Heritage-Crystal Clean and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

