Why Helius Medical Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) announced an authorized claim for payment for the PoNS Device from Aetna Healthcare. The out-of-network price, which typically is 30 to 40% below in-network contracted payment rates of $18,350, was negotiated and accepted by Aetna to fulfill the prescription of the PoNS Device for an individual with multiple sclerosis.

"The recent reimbursement approvals from two major commercial healthcare payers, with a third underway, mark significant milestones for Helius and the MS community," said Dane Andreeff, Helius President and CEO.

Shares of Helius Medical are up 103% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

