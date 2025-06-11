BioTech
HSDT

Why Helius Medical Is Rising In Pre-market?

June 11, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) announced an authorized claim for payment for the PoNS Device from Aetna Healthcare. The out-of-network price, which typically is 30 to 40% below in-network contracted payment rates of $18,350, was negotiated and accepted by Aetna to fulfill the prescription of the PoNS Device for an individual with multiple sclerosis.

"The recent reimbursement approvals from two major commercial healthcare payers, with a third underway, mark significant milestones for Helius and the MS community," said Dane Andreeff, Helius President and CEO.

Shares of Helius Medical are up 103% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HSDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.