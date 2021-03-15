Why Helios Technologies (HLIO) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Helios Technologies (HLIO) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Helios Technologies, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.74 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +32.14%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helios Technologies has increased 7.94% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.02 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +34.82% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Helios Technologies, with four estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 13.98%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Helios Technologies earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Helios Technologies shares have added 23.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

