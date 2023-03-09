Why Helen of Troy Stock Sank Deeply on Thursday

What happened

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) was the stock that discouraged a thousand investors -- at least -- on Thursday. The consumer goods company saw its share price sink by 9% on the day following major news from its C-suite.

So what

After market hours on Wednesday, Helen of Troy announced that its CFO Matt Osberg is resigning; the move will be effective on April 27. The company added that Osberg has accepted another position closer to his family, which is located in Minnesota. It provided no further details.

He will be replaced by Brian Grass, the consumer goods specialist's former CFO, who is coming out of retirement to serve on an interim basis. The company said it will immediately launch its search for a more permanent replacement.

Osberg was obviously a sturdy presence at his soon-to-be-former company. Although he had served as CFO only since November 2021, he began his Helen of Troy tenure more than five years earlier. Prior to that, according to his LinkedIn page, he was at electronics retailer Best Buy, where among other positions he served at its Best Buy Mexico subsidiary as CFO.

Now what

It's always discouraging when a company loses a top manager, particularly when the departing person is relatively young and has been something of a mainstay in the organization.

While Helen of Troy has had its struggles, investors shouldn't necessarily take Osberg's departure as a sign of deep problems at the business. They should also take comfort in the fact that the company has already pulled the trigger on a succession plan and will soon be hunting for a non-interim replacement.

10 stocks we like better than Helen Of Troy

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Helen Of Troy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Best Buy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.