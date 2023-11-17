Why Helen of Troy (HELE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Helen of Troy (HELE) reached $102.84, with a +0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the personal and household products company had lost 1.98% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Helen of Troy will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.76, signifying a 0.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $543.99 million, down 2.62% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.77 per share and a revenue of $2 billion, representing changes of -7.2% and -3.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. Helen of Troy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Helen of Troy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.62 for its industry.

Investors should also note that HELE has a PEG ratio of 1.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

