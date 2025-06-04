Why Heineken Stock Was so Frothy Today

In the middle of the current work week, investors were eager to take a few swigs of brewery stock Heineken (OTC: HEINY). They were most likely encouraged by the company's announcement of a potentially very high-profile co-marketing deal with an upcoming blockbuster Hollywood film, as they pushed the company's stock 4% higher on Wednesday.

Pitt stop

Heineken announced that its Heineken 0.0 non-alcoholic beer is an official partner of F1: The Movie, a high-budget spectacular produced by Apple's film unit and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery. The movie, starring Brad Pitt as a veteran Formula One driver, is slated for U.S. release on Friday, June 27.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As part of the collaboration between brewer and movie, Heineken 0.0 will be prominently featured in a TV ad campaign; the spot released by the company showed co-star Damson Idris consuming the drink. Pitt appears in something of a supporting role in the ad. The beverage will also likely be product-placed within the film.

Heineken didn't hesitate to point out that its involvement with F1-themed material is part of a longer-tail strategy. In the press release touting the current partnership it said that it has been a sponsor of the elite motorsport since 2016.

Since F1: The Movie centers around extremely fast vehicles, it would be awkward to advertise the Netherlands-based company's foundational alcohol-packed beer. Instead, the company is tying into the racing world by stressing the merits of moderation.

The right Formula

To that end, Heineken quoted its global head of brand Nabil Nasser as saying that "This partnership isn't just about visibility -- it's about making alcohol-free choices feel natural, accepted and relevant in the moments that matter, especially in social settings."

It doesn't hurt that this is occurring with a film that stands a good chance of attracting a large and wide audience. Formula One is a universally followed sport, so it's a wise choice of marketing partner for an international brand like Heineken.

Should you invest $1,000 in Heineken right now?

Before you buy stock in Heineken, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Heineken wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,825!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $865,550!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.