Why This Hedge Fund Made a $3 Million Bet on Carter’s Despite Retail Headwinds

Key Points

Aristides Capital added 90,533 Carter's shares in the first quarter; the transaction had an estimated $3.29 million value.

The quarter-end position value rose by $3.48 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price changes.

The quarter-end stake stood at 163,949 shares, valued at $5.86 million.

10 stocks we like better than Carter's ›

Aristides Capital increased its position in Carter's (NYSE:CRI) by 90,533 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $3.29 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Aristides Capital bought 90,533 additional shares of Carter's in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.29 million, calculated from the period's average closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $3.48 million, a figure that includes both the new shares and share price movement.

What else to know

Following the buy, Carter's comprised 1.27% of Aristides Capital’s 13F reportable assets

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPY: $23.32 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $13.20 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:ITRN: $12.98 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:QQQ: $10.60 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBIT: $10.11 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, Carter’s shares were priced at $33.41, down about 5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.90 billion Net Income (TTM) $91.80 million Dividend Yield 3% Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $33.41

Company Snapshot

Carter’s offers branded childrenswear and related products under Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands across apparel, accessories, and home goods segments.

The firm generates revenue through a mix of U.S. retail stores, wholesale partnerships, and international operations, complemented by direct-to-consumer eCommerce channels.

It targets parents and caregivers of babies and young children, serving both domestic and international markets through retail, wholesale, and digital platforms.

Carter’s, Inc. is a leading provider of branded children’s wear, leveraging a diverse portfolio of well-known brands and a broad distribution footprint spanning retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels. The company's scale, established brand recognition, and multi-channel strategy position it as a dominant player in the children's apparel market.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a contrarian value bet on a beaten-down consumer brand that may finally be stabilizing after a rough stretch. Carter’s stock has lagged badly over the past year, but Aristides appears to be betting that improving sales momentum matters more than short-term pressure on margins.



The company’s latest earnings report gave investors at least a few reasons for optimism. First-quarter sales climbed 8.1% to $681 million, while U.S. retail comparable sales jumped 10.5%, marking the fourth straight quarter of growth. Management said demand strengthened across retail, wholesale, and international channels, helped by strong Easter sales and increased marketing efforts.



That said, profitability remains under pressure. Adjusted operating margin fell to 4.2% from 5.6% a year earlier as tariffs, higher interest expense, and inflation weighed on results. Carter’s still reiterated its full-year outlook and expects sales and operating profit growth in 2026. Ultimately, there are certainly headwinds Carter’s is facing, but long-term investors might benefit from patience and sustained earnings growth.

Should you buy stock in Carter's right now?

Before you buy stock in Carter's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Carter's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,205!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,384,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Ituran Location And Control, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Carter's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.