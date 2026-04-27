Why is This Hedge Fund Loading Up on This International Stock?

Key Points

Added 958,700 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina; estimated trade value of $15.90 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value increased by $13.83 million, reflecting both share additions and price movement.

Transaction represented a 4.54% change relative to the fund’s 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 1,739,600 shares, valued at $27.94 million.

Banco BBVA Argentina now accounts for 7.98% of PING Capital Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Banco Bbva Argentina ›

Banco BBVA Argentina delivers retail and corporate banking solutions across a broad client base in the Argentine financial sector.

Ping Capital Management reported a buy of 958,700 Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) shares in its April 27, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction valued at $15.90 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 27, 2026, Ping Capital Management, Inc. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 958,700 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $15.90 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted close price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s position value in Banco BBVA Argentina rose by $13.83 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both the impact of share purchases and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Following the buy, Banco BBVA Argentina comprised 7.98% of Ping Capital Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GGAL: $24.31 million (9.4% of AUM). NYSEMKT: KWEB: $18.66 million (7.2% of AUM).

As of April 26, 2026, shares of Banco BBVA Argentina were priced at $14.43, representing a one-year decline of 29.64%. It is underperforming the S&P 500 by 60.28 percentage points over the same one-year period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.97 billion Net Income (TTM) $158.05 million Dividend Yield 2.47% Price (as of market close 2026-04-24) $14.43

Company Snapshot

Offers a wide range of retail and corporate banking products, including checking and savings accounts, loans, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and investment solutions.

Serves individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations operating in Argentina.

Operates an extensive branch network and digital banking platforms to reach customers nationwide.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is a leading financial institution in Argentina, providing comprehensive banking services to a diverse client base. The bank leverages a broad distribution network and digital channels to deliver retail and corporate financial solutions. Its established market presence and diversified product suite support its competitive positioning within the Argentine banking sector.

What this transaction means for investors

BBAR stock has not performed particularly well this year, dropping about 19% year-to-date and 31% over the past year.

But this stock has been an incredible grower over the past several years. It has a three-year average annualized return of 49.1% and a five-year average annualized return of 41.5%.

It is hard to know why a hedge fund or institutional investor makes the moves it does, but they certainly have massive research operations and models to examine stocks in depth.

One thing that jumps out about BBAR from its recent fourth-quarter earnings report is its low efficiency ratio of 45.9%. That is some 1173 basis points below the ratio of 57.6% in the previous quarter.

For 2025, BBAR had an efficiency ratio of 53.9%, down from 62.2% in 2024. The efficiency ratio is a key stat for banks, showing how much, or little, they spend for every dollar of revenue. The low ratio of 45.9% means BBAR is highly efficient.

The stock is also very cheap, so Ping Capital may be adding some shares on the dip. Currently, BBAR stock has a price/earnings ratio of 12, down from roughly 18 at the beginning of the year.

Should you buy stock in Banco Bbva Argentina right now?

Before you buy stock in Banco Bbva Argentina, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Banco Bbva Argentina wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.