Why Heat Biologics Stock Is Popping Today

What happened

Shares of the developmental biotech Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) jumped by as much as 21% in pre-market trading Wednesday morning. The company's shares perked up in response to the release of a pre-print (a preliminary article that has yet to be peer-reviewed) discussing the animal data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The pre-print is currently available on bioRxiv's website.

Heat's COVID-19 vaccine candidate uses a cellular heat shock chaperone protein, glycoprotein 96 (gp96), to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to the immune system. This novel vaccine reportedly triggered strong cell-mediated immune responses in the respiratory tissue of transgenic mice.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Although Heat won't have a vaccine ready for public consumption anytime soon, its vaccine candidate may end up playing a critical role in halting the ongoing pandemic. The key issue is that Heat's vaccine is designed to ramp up T-cell immunity -- not simply antibodies.

That's a big deal because recent studies have clearly shown that antibodies often do not confer long-term immunity to this particular virus. Heat, in short, may have a hidden gem on its hands with this T-cell targeting vaccine candidate.

Now what

The bad news is that Heat doesn't expect to launch a phase 1 trial for this vaccine until early next year. By then, there could be multiple COVID-19 vaccines -- and therapies -- already on the market.

That doesn't mean that Heat's promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate won't find an audience if approved late next year or in 2022. But it certainly won't be part of the first wave of commercial-stage COVID-19 vaccines. Biotech investors, in turn, should probably keep this potentially lengthy timeline in mind before buying shares.

10 stocks we like better than Heat Biologics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Heat Biologics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.