Why HealthEquity Stock Was Sliding This Week

Over the past few days HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) shares have been rather sickly. The health savings account (HSA) specialist's stock was rocked by a disappointing earnings report, and as a result its price was down by nearly 15% week to date as of mid-afternoon Thursday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A mixed fourth quarter

HealthEquity divulged its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 results just after market close on Tuesday. These showed that the company earned $311.8 million for the period ended Jan. 31, representing a year-over-year increase of 19%. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also saw a rise, improving by 11% to $61.3 million. On a per-share basis, that figure was $0.69.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

This meant a mixed quarter for HealthEquity. While it beat the average analyst estimate of $305.8 million for revenue, it fell short of the consensus $0.72 projection for adjusted profitability.

In the earnings report, management attributed its improvements largely to volume. It said that it added a record 1 million new HSAs in fiscal 2024 to 9.9 million. Total HSA assets amounted to $32.1 billion at the end of that year, for an increase of 27% over fiscal 2023.

Single-digit surprise

HealthEquity also proffered guidance for the entirety of fiscal 2025. The company is forecasting revenue of $1.28 billion to $1.305 billion; the high end of the range is 9% above the fiscal 2024 tally, which is somewhat disappointing given the past quarter's double-digit improvement. That $1.31 billion also sits below the consensus analyst expectation of $1.309 billion.

Adjusted net income, meanwhile, should come in at $318 million to $333 million, or $3.57 to $3.74 per share. Although the former projection is at least 15% higher than the actual fiscal 2024 result, on a per-share basis it doesn't quite reach the $3.76 collective projection from pundits.

While I think HealthEquity is in a good and potentially long-term lucrative business, that anticipated revenue growth slowdown is concerning. Hopefully management will be able to get the double-digit growth train running again.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $304,759 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,808 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $517,445!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.