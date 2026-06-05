Why Health Care's Seasonal Tailwind Looks Especially Compelling This Year

There's an old rhythm to markets that seasoned investors learn to respect, even if they can't always explain it.

One of the more durable patterns is the tendency for health care stocks to find their footing as spring turns to summer — a stretch when the rest of the market often grows skittish.

This year, that seasonal tailwind is arriving alongside a fundamental backdrop that makes the case for the sector unusually persuasive. For investors looking to add ballast without abandoning growth, health care deserves a long, serious look right now.

Health Care Stocks Appear Primed to Outperform

Start with the seasonality itself, because it's more than folklore. The period of seasonal strength for the health care sector has historically run from late spring into the fall, a window that lines up with the major medical and scientific conferences that cluster during these seasons.

Those gatherings — where companies unveil clinical data, pipeline updates, and regulatory milestones — tend to generate a steady drumbeat of positive catalysts through the warmer months. Layered on top is the sector's defensive character: its relatively low correlation to broader equity swings makes it appealing precisely when summer volatility tends to pick up.

When investors get nervous, they reach for businesses whose demand doesn't evaporate when the economy wobbles, and few things are more recession-resistant than the prescriptions people fill regardless of what the GDP print says.

What makes 2026 different is the convergence of that seasonal pattern with a genuine rotation case. Several of the classic signals that push capital toward defensive sectors are flashing at once. Skepticism about the durability of technology capex has crept back into the conversation, and rate hikes are now a real possibility. Neither of these individually guarantees health care outperformance, but together they describe an environment in which defensives don't need a recession to shine.

It's also worth noting that 2026 is a midterm election year, and health care has historically tended to perform well in midterm years, partly because the policy overhangs that haunted the sector — drug-pricing reform, Affordable Care Act uncertainty, tariff worries — have largely been digested and clarified. With those clouds thinner than they've been in years, and with valuations across much of the group still reasonable relative to the earnings on offer, the setup is about as clean as defensive investors could hope for.

Stocks to Watch

Within the sector, two large-cap pharmaceutical names stand out as potential leaders, each for very different reasons. The first is Eli Lilly LLY, which has become the closest thing the drug industry has to a hypergrowth story.

The numbers almost defy belief for a company of its size: Lilly delivered first-quarter 2026 revenue of $19.80 billion, up 56% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $8.55 crushing the roughly $7.06 the Street expected.

The engine, of course, is its incretin franchise — Mounjaro and Zepbound — which has propelled the company to a commanding position. Lilly held roughly 60% of the U.S. obesity and diabetes drug market in the first quarter, comfortably ahead of Novo Nordisk's 39%. Management was confident enough to raise full-year guidance, lifting the 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $82 billion to $85 billion and adjusted EPS to $35.50–$37.00.

For those who follow estimate momentum, the Zacks Consensus mark for Lilly's 2026 earnings has been revised sharply higher — currently at $35.67 — with 2027 estimates climbing in tandem.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The second potential leader, Merck MRK, offers the value-and-stability counterweight to Lilly's growth profile — a reminder that "health care leadership" doesn't have to mean chasing the hottest theme.

Merck's first quarter was quietly solid: worldwide sales rose 5% to $16.29 billion, comfortably topping the $15.90 billion Zacks Consensus Estimate, with flagship oncology drug Keytruda generating nearly $8.0 billion, up 10%.

The company's Phase III pipeline has nearly tripled since 2021, it plans to launch 20 new drugs by 2030, and it has identified more than $70 billion in commercial opportunities beyond Keytruda. New products are already contributing. And when we pair that with a healthy dividend, Merck becomes the kind of name that can anchor a defensive sleeve while you wait for the pipeline to prove itself.



Image Source: StockCharts

Bottom Line

Of course, seasonality is a tendency, not a promise — a sharp risk-on rally could leave defensives behind, as they sometimes do in roaring bull markets.

For Lilly, the estimate-revision trend has been decidedly positive, and a reasonable valuation for Merck cushions the downside. For investors thinking in seasons rather than days, the combination of a favorable calendar, a defensive rotation gathering momentum, cleared policy skies, and two well-positioned blue-chip leaders makes health care one of the more sensible places to lean as summer arrives.

Disclosure: LLY is a current holding in the Zacks Income Investor portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.