Why HCI Group (HCI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, HCI Group (HCI) closed at $188.09, marking a +2.09% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.21%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company witnessed a gain of 1.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of HCI Group will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.64, marking a 248.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $224.86 million, reflecting a 28.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.32 per share and a revenue of $891.62 million, demonstrating changes of +120.24% and +18.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. HCI Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, HCI Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.47.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

