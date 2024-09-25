Why HCI Group (HCI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

HCI Group (HCI) closed at $106.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 13.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCI Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.51, indicating a 7.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $194.46 million, up 47.72% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.37 per share and a revenue of $788.65 million, representing changes of +66.94% and +43.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, HCI Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, HCI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.72.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.