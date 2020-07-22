Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) were jumping 11.3% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The big gain came after the hospital operator announced its second-quarter results before the market opened.

So what

On the surface, HCA's Q2 revenue performance might not have looked like anything to get excited about. The company's sales fell 12% year over year to a little under $11.1 billion. But this result was much higher than the average analyst Q2 revenue estimate of $9.91 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

More importantly, HCA blew away earnings expectations. The hospital operator reported earnings of $1.08 billion, or $3.16 per diluted share. This reflected a solid improvement from earnings of $783 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, posted in the prior-year period. It was also a lot better than the consensus Wall Street estimate of a net loss of $0.51 per share.

It's understandable that HCA's Q2 results served as a strong catalyst for the healthcare stock. But it's important to note that the company had some help from Uncle Sam to generate those better-than-expected numbers. The company received $822 million in federal stimulus money during the second quarter. After taxes, that added $590 million, or $1.73 per share, to HCA's bottom line.

Now what

What happens for HCA Healthcare during the rest of 2020 and into 2021 depends largely on the pandemic. HCA said that "patient volumes gradually improved in May and June as states began to reopen and allow for non-emergent procedures." But with coronavirus cases rapidly rising in many parts of the U.S., this improvement could only be temporary.

10 stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HCA Healthcare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HCA Healthcare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.