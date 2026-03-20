Why HBT Financial (HBT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Bloomington, HBT Financial (HBT) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.28%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.23 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.51%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.48% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.47%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.92 is up 9.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, HBT Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.62%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. HBT Financial's current payout ratio is 33%, meaning it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, HBT expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $3.00 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 19.05%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that HBT is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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