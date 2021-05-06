Why Hayward Holdings Shares Popped 24.3% Wednesday

What happened

Shares of pool equipment maker Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) jumped as much as 30.4% in trading Wednesday after reporting first-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day up 24.3%.

So what

Quarterly revenue jumped a whopping 96% to $334.4 million, and a net loss of $10.4 million a year ago swung to a net profit of $36.9 million, or $0.64 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management also said that full-year fiscal 2021 revenue is expected to grow 40% to 45% versus a year ago and adjusted EBITDA -- earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization -- is expected to increase 55% to 68% to between $360 million and $390 million. Given the company's market cap of $5.6 billion, shares are only trading at about 15 times EBITDA.

Now what

This is another example of residential housing and construction stocks booming during the pandemic. Homeowners have extra money from stimulus funds and money saved from discretionary purchases that have been put on hold. And they're putting that money into upgrading their houses. As long as the trend continues, Hayward's stock could move higher, and management expects it to be a great year.

10 stocks we like better than Hayward Holdings, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hayward Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.