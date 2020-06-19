Why Hawkins (HWKN) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.

Hawkins in Focus

HWKN may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 13.2 its P/S ratio of 0.7, and its decent dividend yield of 2.4%. These factors suggest that Hawkins is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that HWKN has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Hawkins, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hawkins, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hawkins, Inc. Quote

But before you think that Hawkins is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 3.1% in the past 60 days, thanks to one upward revision in the past two months compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push HWKN to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So really, Hawkins is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

