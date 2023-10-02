Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Swooned Today

What happened

Investors rarely like it when one of their stocks gets tossed from an important index. That was a key factor in the sell-off of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) shares on Monday. The airline's price declined like a big plane coming in fast for a landing, tumbling by nearly 9% on a day when the S&P 500 index basically traded flat.

Last last week, S&P Dow Jones Indices (the operator of the closely followed S&P indexes) made a set of changes to three of its lineups, which started to kick in before market open today.

The one affecting Hawaiian is the S&P SmallCap 600 index, of which it was a component. The airline's stock is being replaced by that of struggling retailer Kohl's, which was bumped down from its former position on the S&P MidCap 400. It didn't help that, in S&P Dow Jones Indices' boilerplate language, Hawaiian "is no longer representative of the small-cap space."

The company did have a decent run on the index. It was tapped in May 2015 to be a component, displacing the regional lender now known as Bank OZK when the latter was bumped to the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Hawaiian Holdings hasn't made any official statement about its departure from the SmallCap 600. While the move shouldn't affect its fundamentals in any way, it is a psychological blow and will push it off the radar of the many index funds that target such listings for their portfolios.

