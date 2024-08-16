Why Hawaiian Electric Plunged 12.8% This Week

Shares of Hawaiian Electric (NYSE: HE) fell 12.8% through Thursday of this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Hawaiian Electric is still reeling from the fallout of the disastrous wildfires of August 2023, which claimed 100 lives and caused about $5.5 billion in damages, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

While the stock had already been hammered in the aftermath, this new leg down stemmed from "going concern" language in the company's quarterly report filed late last Friday, which caused the stock to sell off on Monday of this week.

Needing another $2 billion

It's usually not a great sign when a company files an important disclosure late on a Friday. Last week, Hawaiian Electric filed its second-quarter 10-Q, which contained "going concern" language that suggested bankruptcy is a possibility.

Earlier this month, Hawaiian Electric and other parties reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs on all tort claims resulting from the wildfire, amounting to $4 billion. Hawaiian Electric's share of the settlement liability is $1.99 billion.

The problem is that Hawaiian Electric only had $550 million in cash on its balance sheet as of June 30, and is also paying a lot in capital expenditures toward future wildfire prevention measures. Hawaiian Electric has also said it won't raise utility rates in order to account for the claims.

So, the utility will have to raise more cash. In a press release earlier this month, the company said it would come in the form of "a mix of debt, common equity, equity-linked securities, or other potential options."

However, finding that financing still isn't guaranteed. And in last Friday's quarterly report, the company warned:

These conditions raise substantial doubt about HEI's and the Utilities' ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that financial statements are issued. The ability to continue as a going concern is dependent primarily upon the Company's ability to raise the capital necessary to fund the contribution to the settlement of wildfire tort claims while also meeting their obligations to repay their liabilities arising from normal business operations when they become due.

Hawaiian Electric takes specialized knowledge

Because of its mission-critical, regulated service, it is possible, and maybe even likely, that Hawaiian Electric will be able to dodge bankruptcy and come up with financing. Even in a bankruptcy scenario, it's also possible equity holders may still retain some value. After all, even with the new tort liability on its balance sheet, the company still has roughly $1.2 billion in book value.

Still, the claims do potentially mean another debt raise or equity dilution. Moreover, the agreement has only been made in principle, and has not yet been finalized.

Absent any further surprises, it's possible the stock is bottoming here. However, those looking for a deep value opportunity should only look at Hawaiian if one is experienced analyzing distressed companies. Otherwise, the risk is too high.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Hawaiian Electric Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hawaiian Electric Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $752,835!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.