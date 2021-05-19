Why Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Could Be Worth Watching

While Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Haverty Furniture Companies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Haverty Furniture Companies worth?

According to my valuation model, Haverty Furniture Companies seems to be fairly priced at around 12.36% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Haverty Furniture Companies today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $40.49, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Haverty Furniture Companies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Haverty Furniture Companies?

NYSE:HVT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Haverty Furniture Companies, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -6.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HVT appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HVT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HVT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Haverty Furniture Companies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Haverty Furniture Companies (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Haverty Furniture Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

