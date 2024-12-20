Why Hasbro (HAS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Hasbro (HAS) standing at $57.58, reflecting a +1.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.09% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

The toy maker's stock has dropped by 8.72% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, down 2.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 20.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $4.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +56.57% and -18.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hasbro presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hasbro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.31.

Meanwhile, HAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 0.92 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 22, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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