Why Hasbro (HAS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Hasbro (HAS) closed the most recent trading day at $70.42, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Shares of the toy maker witnessed a gain of 5.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hasbro will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.30, marking a 20.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.31 billion, down 13.03% from the year-ago period.

HAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.57% and -16.69%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. As of now, Hasbro holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.53 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that HAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 1.24 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

