Why Has WWE Stock Declined 20% Over The Last Month?

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE), a sports entertainment company, has seen its stock price decline by 20% over the past month, following a mixed set of Q3 results that saw the company’s revenues and profits decline year-over-year. While the companyâs core Media business posted low single-digit revenue growth over Q3, the Live Events and Consumer Products division posted declines.Â The company also saw a decline in subscription revenue from its online streaming channel WWE Network, as paying subscribers declined 9% over the period. Moreover, the company has lowered its 2019 income guidance, on account of a delay in closing a media-rights deal in the Middle East and North Africa region.

We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review World Wrestling Entertainment’s performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard, Why Has WWE Stock Dropped 20% Over The Last Month? reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look atÂ World Wrestling Entertainment’s Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for World Wrestling Entertainment significantly increased from $801 Mil in 2017 to $930 Mil in 2018; an increase of 16.1%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

21.4% in 2015

10.7% in 2016

9.84% in 2017

We expect Total Revenues growth to be 5% in 2019, although it could see a sharp increase in 2020, as the company’s deals with Fox and Comcast are likely to significantly boost its broadcast revenues.

A closer look at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for World Wrestling Entertainment increased from $737 Mil in 2017 to $824 Mil in 2018; an increase of 11.8%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

5.17% in 2015

8.59% in 2016

9.01% in 2017

We expect Total Expense growth to be 8.2% in 2019.

How does World Wrestling Entertainment’sÂ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

How has World Wrestling Entertainment’s EBT trended?

EBT for World Wrestling Entertainment increased substantially by 65.5% from $64.1 Mil in 2017 to $106 Mil in 2018.

We expect EBT to decline by 17% to $88 Mil in 2019.

How has World Wrestling Entertainment’s Net Income and EPS trended?

