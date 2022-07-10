Why Has Vicor Stock Underperformed The S&P Despite Strong Sales Growth?

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) stock price dropped 42% from $92 at 2020 end, to around $53 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. The company, in fact, witnessed a rise in revenue per share over this period, helped by rising sales and a drop in its outstanding share count. Despite this, the stock failed to outperform the S&P, which has risen around 2% in comparison over this period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Vicor Stock Moved: VICR Stock Has Lost 42% Since 2020, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) Vicor’s Total Revenue has grown 21% from $296.6 million in FY 2020 to $359 million currently

Vicor’s total revenue has risen strongly from $296.6 million in FY ’20 to $359 million in FY ’21, and currently stands at around the same level.

As of FY ’21, 53% of Vicor’s sales come from its Brick Power Component segment, which sold $189 million worth of products in FY ’21.

Advanced Power Products made up the remaining 47% of the company’s sales, bringing in $170 million in FY ’21.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 14% from $6.95 in FY ’20 to $7.90 currently

Vicor revenue rose from $296.6 million in FY ’20 to $359 million currently, while the outstanding share count increased from 42.6 million in FY ’20 to 45.4 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $6.95 in FY ’20 to $7.90 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Vicor Corp rose from 10x at 2020-end to 11.4x by 2021-end, but has since pulled back to 6.8x currently, much lower than its 2020 level

Despite Vicor’s stellar performance since FY ’20, its P/S multiple has dropped around 32% from 10x in 2020 to around 7x currently.

With inflation rising and the Fed raising interest rates, Vicor stock has fallen 62% this year. Can it drop more? See how low can VICR stock go by comparing its decline in previous market crashes. Here is a performance summary of all stocks in previous market crashes.

Returns Jul 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] VICR Return -2% -58% 254% S&P 500 Return 2% -19% 72% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 4% -22% 211%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 7/6/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

