Why Has Varian Medical Systems Stock Trended Higher Over The Last Month?

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR), a company that specializes in medical devices for radiation oncology treatments, has seen its stock price rise by 10% over the last month, driven in part by reasonably strong Q4 FYâ19 results that were published in late October. (FY ends September) While the company’s revenues grew 9.6% YoY to $878.9 million, beating estimates by about $20 million on the back of strong oncology division revenues, earnings largely met analysts’ estimates. The companyâs projections for FYâ20 were also reasonably strong, with revenues expected to grow 9% to 12%, with adjusted margins projected to grow from 16.8% in FYâ19 to between 17.5% to 18.5%, driven by software sales and an expansion into more high growth, high margin businesses.

We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard, Why Has Varian Medical Systems Stock Gained 10% Over The Last Month? reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look at Varian Medical Systems’ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for Varian Medical Systems increased from $2.9 Bil in 2018 to $3.2 Bil in 2019; an increase of 10.5%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

-18.3% in 2015

4.14% in 2016

0.987% in 2017

11.4% in 2018

We expect Total Revenues growth to be 11.6% in 2020.

A closer look At Varian Medical Systems’ Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Varian Medical Systems increased from $2.5 billion in 2018 to $2.8 billion in 2019, an increase of 12.9%

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

-15.6% in 2015

3.44% in 2016

7.17% in 2017

6.51% in 2018

We expect Total Expense growth to be 4.1% in 2020.

How does Varian Medical Systems’ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

How hasÂ Varian Medical Systems’ EBT trended?

EBT for Varian Medical Systems declined by 2.3% in 2019.

We expect EBT to increase 59% in 2020.

How has Varian Medical Systems’ Net Income and EPS trended?

